UrduPoint.com

Australia To End Offshore Migrant Processing In Papua New Guinea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:06 PM

Australia to End Offshore Migrant Processing in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea will no longer serve as an offshore migrant processing hub for Australia after December 31, 2021, minsters of the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Papua New Guinea will no longer serve as an offshore migrant processing hub for Australia after December 31, 2021, minsters of the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The sides thus decided not to renew the July 19, 2013, agreement, allowing regional processing in Papua New Guinea of people who have attempted to illegally enter Australia by sea.

"The Australian and Papua New Guinean (PNG) Governments have agreed to finalise the Regional Resettlement Arrangement (RRA) at the end of 2021, realising a long shared objective of the PNG and Australian Governments .

.. Under the timeline announced today, Australian Government regional processing contracts in PNG will cease on 31 December 2021 and will not be renewed," Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews and Papua New Guinea Minister for Immigration and Border Security Westly Nukundi Nukundj said.

At the same time, Australia said that its policy on border protection has not changed, and anyone who tries to illegally get into the country by sea will be returned back or sent to the diminutive state of Nauru.

Related Topics

Australia Same Papua New Guinea Nauru Hub July December Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Thai activists commemorate brutal student massacre ..

Thai activists commemorate brutal student massacre

3 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulat ..

Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations - Operator

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students ..

President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students today

22 minutes ago
 Steering committee formed to hold SAG

Steering committee formed to hold SAG

3 minutes ago
 Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30: ..

Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30:DC

11 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent ..

Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.