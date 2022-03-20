UrduPoint.com

Australia To Give Temporary Visas To Ukrainians Permitting Work, Study - Government

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Australia to Give Temporary Visas to Ukrainians Permitting Work, Study - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Australia will be issuing temporary visas to Ukrainian refugees, allowing them to work in the country for three years, the Australian government said on Sunday.

"To help Ukrainians forced to flee from Russia's military invasion, we will also make available a temporary humanitarian visa to Ukrainians who have arrived in Australia," the Australian government said in a statement, released by the foreign ministry, adding that the visa "will be valid for three years and allow people to work, study and access Medicare."

According to the Australian government, the country has already issued nearly 4,500 visas to Ukrainians since the start of Russia's military operation.

"Over 600 Ukrainians with these visas have arrived and more are coming every day," the Australian government said, adding that it will continue to work "with the Ukrainian-Australian community to ensure those arriving from Ukraine will be provided support throughout their stay in Australia.

"

The Australian government has provided local community groups with a $450,000 (334,000 USD) grant to help assist Ukrainian refugees.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday that there are over 2.7 million people in Ukraine who wish to evacuate to Russia.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States Dollars February Visa Sunday From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

7 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

7 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

7 hours ago
 Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League retu ..

Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League return

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>