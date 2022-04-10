UrduPoint.com

Australia To Hold Federal Election On May 21 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Australia to Hold Federal Election on May 21 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Parliamentary elections for all 151 electorates of the lower house and 40 seats in the Senate will be held in Australia on May 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

"Only by voting for the Liberals and Nationals at this election on May 21 can you ensure a strong economy for a stronger future," Morrison said at a press conference broadcast on Australian tv.

According to the prime minister, a Labor government (led by Anthony Albanese) would weaken Australia's economy and bring "uncertainty."

Morrison assumed the prime minister's office in August 2018. As a result of the 2019 Federal election, the Liberal-National coalition, which has been in power since 2013, was returned to government.

