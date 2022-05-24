Australia to Host Quad Leaders Summit in 2023 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit among the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States will take place in Australia in 2023, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

Albanese met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden for a Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"We affirmed our shared commitment to the Quad, and to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific. I look forward to hosting Quad Leaders in Australia in 2023," Albanese said on Twitter.

The Quad format of comprehensive partnership was initiated by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. Following several years of relative lull in activities, the format was revived against the backdrop of rising tensions between its participants and China.