Australia to Invest $800Mln in Antarctic Exploration Over Next 10 Years - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Australia will invest over $800 million in Antarctic exploration over the next decade in order to strengthen the country's strategic and scientific capabilities in the region, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, adding that the allocated funds will help to explore the regions that have not been seen before.

"The Morrison Government will send a clear international signal of Australia's world-leading Antarctic leadership with an $804.4 million investment over the next ten years to strengthen our strategic and scientific capabilities in the region," a statement published on Prime Minister of Australia website said.

According to the statement, the investment will strengthen both Australia's national interest in Antarctica and support national businesses.

"The money we are investing in drone fleets, helicopters, and other vehicles will enable us to explore areas of East Antarctica's inland that no country has ever been able to reach before," Morrison added.

The Australian government will provide scientists and expeditioners with the necessary funding and resources, as it is important to Australia's future, Morrison noted.

According to the statement, almost $100 million will be allocated for drone fleets, which will establish an "Antarctic eye" system transmitting real-time information, and for four new medium helicopters that can reach parts of the continent Australia could never reach previously.