UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Lower Flags To Honor Prince Philip - Prime Minister Morrison

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:09 PM

Australia to Lower Flags to Honor Prince Philip - Prime Minister Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended on Friday his condolences in connection with the death of Prince Philip and announced that flags would be lowered in Australia in honor of His Royal Highness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended on Friday his condolences in connection with the death of Prince Philip and announced that flags would be lowered in Australia in honor of His Royal Highness.

"For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was, in the words of Her Majesty, her 'strength and stay'. He embodied a generation that we will never see again ... Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family ... Flags will be lowered in honour of his Royal Highness," Morrison said in a statement, released on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Twitter Edinburgh Family All Love

Recent Stories

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

10 minutes ago

Federal Railways Minister calls on Sindh Governor

1 minute ago

26 law breakers held in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Ravi Riverfront: A catalyst for construction indus ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

26 minutes ago

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against D ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.