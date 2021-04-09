Australia to Lower Flags to Honor Prince Philip - Prime Minister Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended on Friday his condolences in connection with the death of Prince Philip and announced that flags would be lowered in Australia in honor of His Royal Highness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended on Friday his condolences in connection with the death of Prince Philip and announced that flags would be lowered in Australia in honor of His Royal Highness.

"For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth.

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was, in the words of Her Majesty, her 'strength and stay'. He embodied a generation that we will never see again ... Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family ... Flags will be lowered in honour of his Royal Highness," Morrison said in a statement, released on Twitter.