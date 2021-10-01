UrduPoint.com

Australia To Open Border To Vaccinated Citizens In November: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Australia to open border to vaccinated citizens in November: PM

Australia's international border will reopen in November after being closed for 18 months amid the coronavirus pandemic

CANBERRA, Oct. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's international border will reopen in November after being closed for 18 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced that international travel to and from Australia will resume as states and territories approach 80 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the reopening plan, fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to quarantine at home for seven days on arrival in the country rather than for 14 days at hotels.

It is reliant on states and territories reaching the 80 percent vaccination milestone for their over-16s and agreeing to implement home quarantine, trials of which are currently underway in South Australia (SA) and New South Wales (NSW).

"It's time to give Australians their lives back," Morrison told reporters. "We must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country."The changes mean that fully vaccinated Australians will be able to freely leave and enter the country for the first time since March 2020.

It marks an end to international arrival caps that have left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas unable to secure flights home.

Related Topics

Australia Wales March November Border 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

12 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more de ..

Mongolia adds 2,519 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

14 seconds ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates new art gallery at Lok ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates new art gallery at Lok Virsa

15 seconds ago
 European stocks sink further at open

European stocks sink further at open

18 seconds ago
 Coronavirus claims three more lives at Nishtar Hos ..

Coronavirus claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

19 seconds ago
 New trade policy 2022-25 being finalized, Senate t ..

New trade policy 2022-25 being finalized, Senate told

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.