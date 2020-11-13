UrduPoint.com
Australia To Open Internal Borders Of Almost All States By Christmas - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

The Australian authorities are planning to open by Christmas the internal borders between all the states that were previously closed due to the spread of COVID-19, except for Western Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as reported by the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Australian authorities are planning to open by Christmas the internal borders between all the states that were previously closed due to the spread of COVID-19, except for Western Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as reported by the media.

According to Morrison, the basic principles for opening the states and territories have been agreed upon with the local authorities.

"This is a plan to open Australia by Christmas, with the exception of Western Australia," the prime minister said, as broadcast by the Australian 9 news media.

He added that one of the tasks is to maintain safety after the opening. According to the media reports, Western Australia is about to loosen some restrictions, but the visitors from New South Wales and Victoria, in southeastern Australia, will still be required to undergo quarantine.

To date, Australia has confirmed 27,702 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 907.

