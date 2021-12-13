UrduPoint.com

Australia To Open Up For Travelers From South Korea, Japan On Wednesday - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:10 PM

Australia to Open Up for Travelers from South Korea, Japan on Wednesday - Prime Minister

Australia will open its borders on Wednesday to travelers from South Korea and Japan, as well as for skilled workers and students from all over the world after the pause caused by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Australia will open its borders on Wednesday to travelers from South Korea and Japan, as well as for skilled workers and students from all over the world after the pause caused by the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

"On Wednesday of this week, we will move again forward. The borders will be reopened both to Korea and Japan and for skilled migration and for students, as we conclude the pause that we announced several weeks ago. This is made possible because Korea and Australia have both shared a COVID-19 experience," Morrison said during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Canberra.

The prime minister also stressed that South Korea and Australia had exchanged their experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at various multilateral forums such as the G7 plus and the G20.

"Together we are two countries that have had one of the lowest death rates from COVID in the world. We have both got one of the strongest economies, each of us, moving through COVID and we share high vaccination rates. Australia and Korea have some of the highest vaccination rates, double dose of anywhere in the world.

And so that is allowing our economies to open up," Morrison added.

He noted that the reopening became possible by the achievements made by South Korea in managing COVID-19.

South Korean President Moon has expressed appreciation for Australia's decision to open up for fully vaccinated travelers from South Korea. He hopes� the move will lead to more active exchanges and economic revitalization between the two countries.

In late November, Australia decided to delay the reopening of its borders to international skilled migrants and students, as well as humanitarian and provisional family visa holders, from December 1 till December 15 due to the spread if the Omicron coronavirus strain.

On Wednesday, a new version of the Omicron variant was recorded in Australia's Queensland.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Australia Europe Canberra Lead Japan South Africa South Korea North Korea November December Visa Family All From Share Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian FSB Says Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters ..

Russian FSB Says Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Cou ..

10 seconds ago
 Putin in Stark Terms Puts Before Biden Russian Dip ..

Putin in Stark Terms Puts Before Biden Russian Diplomatic Property Return in US ..

11 seconds ago
 South Korean President Says US, China, North Korea ..

South Korean President Says US, China, North Korea Agree On Declaration on Peace ..

13 seconds ago
 Solid measures afoot for masses' welfare: Faisal A ..

Solid measures afoot for masses' welfare: Faisal Amin

15 seconds ago
 Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

6 minutes ago
 UAE and Israel relations, a pivotal step towards a ..

UAE and Israel relations, a pivotal step towards achieving prosperity, stability

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.