UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Place First Far-right Group On Terror List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:46 PM

Australia to place first far-right group on terror list

A Britain-based neo-Nazi outfit will become the first far-right organisation to be listed as a terror group in Australia, authorities said Tuesday, after growing warnings from security services

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A Britain-based neo-Nazi outfit will become the first far-right organisation to be listed as a terror group in Australia, authorities said Tuesday, after growing warnings from security services.

The Department of Home Affairs signalled that the Sonnenkrieg Division would join the current list of 27 proscribed organisations, which have so far been exclusively militant or separatist groups linked to the middle East and central Asia.

Australia's domestic spy agency has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the growing threat of far-right violence.

Since an Australian gunman killed 51 worshippers at mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch in 2019, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation has said the far-right threat had "increased" and become an "enduring threat".

But until now the country's conservative government has been reluctant to formally designate any organisations as terror groups.

The move means that being a member of the Sonnenkrieg Division or helping the organisation financially will be outlawed.

Home affairs minister Peter Dutton said the Sonnenkrieg Division, or SKD, had "a presence that we're particularly worried about in the UK".

"Their reach goes into the minds of young people and Australians here," he told Nine news.

Officials indicated the process of designating the group would be completed in the coming days.

Extremism experts at US-based George Washington University have described the Sonnenkrieg Division as "tiny" and an offshoot of much larger organisations.

The group did gain some notoriety in 2018 for suggesting Britain's Prince Harry -- whose wife is mixed race African-American -- was a "race traitor", leading to it being banned in Britain in February 2020.

British authorities said SKD was formed in 2018 as a splinter group of National Action, also known as the System Resistance Network.

Australia's opposition Labor party questioned why SKD -- which is believed to have only a dozen members in Britain -- was listed rather than several larger and more prominent organisations.

"They are a UK-based group that has little or no direct links to Australia," shadow home affairs minister Kristina Keneally said, calling for further designations.

Keneally said the government had "sought to dismiss, downplay or ignore the threat of right-wing extremism".

Authorities have warned that militant far-right groups are becoming more global, with ideologies being rapidly spread across borders via online message boards and other digital platforms.

In March 2020, Australia charged two men linked to the far right with attempting to obtain military equipment and plotting a terrorist act.

According to Australian Federal Police, "the investigation also identified alleged social media links between one of these men and an individual in the United Kingdom".

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Australia Washington Social Media Wife Young Christchurch George United Kingdom Middle East February March 2018 2019 2020 From Government Race Asia Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

US men accused of helping Ghosn escape arrive in J ..

3 seconds ago

Over 2000 beggars, addicts shifted to Social Welfa ..

4 seconds ago

Tanzara Gallery to organize two-week long exhibiti ..

6 seconds ago

Indian Lawmaker Calls to Ban BBC India for Spreadi ..

7 seconds ago

Petroleum group imports reduced by 20.90%

4 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing of arrested lawyers till Marc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.