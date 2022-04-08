UrduPoint.com

Australia To Provide Ukraine With 20 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles, $20Mln Worth Of Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Australia to Provide Ukraine With 20 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles, $20Mln Worth of Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Australian government pledged to render further military support to Ukraine by handing over 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles, and providing 26.5 million Australian Dollars ($19.8 million) in anti-armor weapons and equipment, the prime minister's office announced on Friday.

"The Australian Government will provide further support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraine's response to Russia's unrelenting and illegal aggression," the statement read.

The provision of Bushmasters follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for military aid voiced in his address to the Australian Parliament late March, the statement added.

Furthermore, Australia pledged to provide Ukraine with additional military support in the form of anti-armor weapons and ammunition, another statement said.

"This $26.5 million package of anti-armour weapons and ammunitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will further boost the capabilities Australia has supplied that have proven critical on the battlefield so far... This extra support comes on top of the 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles we announced today," the press release read.

Australia's total military aid provided to Ukraine now accounts for 191.5 million Austrian dollars, with the government promising to pursue opportunities to scale up military assistance to Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and handed over to Ukraine a significant amount of lethal military aid.

