Australia to Receive 3 Virginia-Class Subs in Early 2030s - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Australia will will receive three Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines in the early 2030s with the possibility to buy two more, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"In the early 2030s, the delivery of three Virginia class subs from the United States to Australia over the course of the 2030s with the possibility of going up to five if that is needed," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.