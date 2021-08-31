UrduPoint.com

Australia To Receive At Least 3,000 Afghan Refugees In 2021 - Morrison

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:47 PM

Australia to Receive At Least 3,000 Afghan Refugees in 2021 - Morrison

Australia expects to take in at least 3,000 Afghan refugees this year after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) took over the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Australia expects to take in at least 3,000 Afghan refugees this year after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) took over the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

"We will do [receive], we think, at least 3,000 [Afghan refugees] this year," Morrison told the FiveAA radio station in an interview.

In 2015, Australia took in 3,000 Syrian refugees, bringing the total to 12,000 over several years, the prime minister noted, adding that it is likely to be "more" than 3,000 in case of Afghanistan.

"That's why we have to work closely with the IOM [International Organization for Migration] and other international agencies, our partners, the United States, United Kingdom, etcetera, to actually see how those pathways can be created - those proper official pathways - and to enable us to fill those numbers," he said.

A real challenge is to get people out of the war-torn country, according to Morrison. In total, Australia has airlifted over 4,000 people from the Kabul airport since mid-August, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Australia United Nations Syria Russia United Kingdom United States 2015 From Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, ..

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

11 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

11 minutes ago
 German unemployment rate drops again in August

German unemployment rate drops again in August

14 minutes ago
 Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ro ..

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

14 minutes ago
 Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of cli ..

Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of climate summit

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.