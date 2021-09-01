UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

A new Antarctic icebreaker, Nuyina, has set sail for Australia's Hobart port from the Netherlands and will arrive in the country in six weeks, ABC News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A new Antarctic icebreaker, Nuyina, has set sail for Australia's Hobart port from the Netherlands and will arrive in the country in six weeks, ABC news reported on Wednesday.

The new research and supply vessel cost the federal government 1.9 billion Australian Dollars (approximately US$1.39 billion) and will be replacing the Aurora Australis ship, which operated from 1989 to 2020. Nuyina was in the process of development for the last 10 years and can resist 45 feet-long waves and temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit.

"She will be a floating platform for our Antarctic research, marine research, climate research, our million-year ice core in Antarctica, and is critical to our mission and she will carry our expeditioners and our scientists to and from the continent," Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said as quoted by the broadcaster.

The ship is expected to operate for the next 30 years and will be able to leave for three-month long trips at once.

According to Ley, the vessel is expected to "establish [Australia's] Antarctic legacy for generations to come."

