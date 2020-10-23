UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Reduce Military Presence In Middle East, Focus On Asia-Pacific - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Australia to Reduce Military Presence in Middle East, Focus on Asia-Pacific - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Australia will reduce its naval presence in the middle East, as the changing strategic environment has prompted the government to focus on threats in the Asia-Pacific region, Defense Minister Linda Reyolds said on Friday.

"We now face an increasingly challenging strategic environment which is placing greater demand on ADF resources closer to home. As a result, the Australian Defence Force will reduce its naval presence in the Middle East to enable more resources to be deployed in our region," Reynolds said, as quoted by the ABC news broadcaster.

According to the minister, Australia will no longer send a Royal Australian Navy ship to the Middle East every year.

The last ship deployed to the region returned home in June.

In addition, by late 2020, Australia will also withdraw from the US-led naval coalition patrolling the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The broadcaster notes that these moves mean the end of around a 30-year period of Australian maritime operations in the Middle East that mainly focused on counter-terrorism and counter-piracy efforts.

Amid a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait last year, the US proposed establishing an international coalition of patrol ships in the area to ensure safe maritime passage.

Related Topics

Australia Oman Oil Middle East June 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

16 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

16 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

16 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

16 minutes ago

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Fi ..

16 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.