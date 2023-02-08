Australia to Remove China-Made Cameras From Memorial Site for Fear of Spying - Reports

Australia will remove several Chinese-made video surveillance cameras at the National War Memorial as authorities fear China's spying attempts, Australian media reported on Wednesday

According to The Canberra Times newspaper, by mid-2023, eleven cameras manufactured by the Chinese company Hikvision will be removed from the War Memorial in Canberra.

Australian Senator James Paterson said that the country would conduct a "full review of all government departments and agencies for possible impact from Chinese-made surveillance devices."