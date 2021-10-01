UrduPoint.com

Australia To Reopen Borders For Vaccinated Citizens In November - Prime Minister

Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Vaccinated Australians will be allowed to travel freely outside the country in November, lifting restrictions imposed almost a year and a half ago as part of the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

"States and territories will begin this program at different times given their varying vaccination rates but we expect the system to commence in November," Morrison said in a statement.

Upon arrival to Australia, nationals and permanent residents will have to undergo quarantine, which will last seven days at home for vaccinated travelers, while those unvaccinated or vaccinated with drugs outside Australia's vaccination portfolio, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Moderna are currently approved in the country.

Those who are not eligible for vaccinations either due to medical condition or age limit will be treated as vaccinated, the statement read.

Numerous travel restrictions have been in effect since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

