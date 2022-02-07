UrduPoint.com

Australia To Reopen Borders To Double-Vaccinated International Arrivals - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Australia to Reopen Borders to Double-Vaccinated International Arrivals - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Australia's international borders will reopen to tourists starting from February 21, provided that the arriving individuals are double vaccinated, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday.

"I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that and over the next two weeks they'll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia," Morrison said after a meeting of the National Security Committee, as quoted by The Australian.

People entering Australia starting from February 21 will need to be double vaccinated, the prime minister emphasized.

Morrison announced plans to reopen Australia's borders to foreigners back in October, saying that it should happen at some point in 2022, marking the first time in nearly two years that tourism will be returning to the country (Australia's borders have been mostly closed for travel since March 2020, amid the pandemic).

