Australia To Reopen To Foreign Students, Skilled Workers From December 1

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Australia to Reopen to Foreign Students, Skilled Workers From December 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Australia will welcome back students and skilled workers starting next month to ensure that it fully benefits from the global economic recovery, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday.

"The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back," he told a press conference in Canberra.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said they expected some 200,000 eligible international students and skilled workers to seek entry soon. Quarantine arrangements will depend on the territory they move to.

Borders will also reopen from December 1 for holders of refugee, humanitarian, temporary and provisional visas as long as they are fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test upon entry.

Full vaccinated Japanese and South Korean travelers who hold a valid Australian visa will be able to come quarantine-free, in addition to Singaporeans, who were given a travel exemption on Sunday.

The new reopening arrangements follow November 1 changes, which saw Australia welcome back fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members.

