Australia to Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - Prime Minister Scott Morrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Australia will send several Bushmaster armored personnel carrier to assist Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

"We are not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we are sending munitions, we are sending our humanitarian aid ... and we are going to be sending our armored vehicles, our Bushmasters as well, and we will be flying them over there on our C-17 (Globemaster III military transport aircraft)," Morrison said, aired by ABC Radio.

The prime minister specified neither the number of vehicles nor the date when the vehicles will be sent to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Australian parliament via video conference to assist Ukraine with the Bushmasters. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on the same day that Russia almost entirely destroyed the military industry of Ukraine in the course of its special operation.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.