UrduPoint.com

Australia To Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles To Ukraine - Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Australia to Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australia will send several Bushmaster armored personnel carrier to assist Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Australia will send several Bushmaster armored personnel carrier to assist Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

"We are not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we are sending munitions, we are sending our humanitarian aid ... and we are going to be sending our armored vehicles, our Bushmasters as well, and we will be flying them over there on our C-17 (Globemaster III military transport aircraft)," Morrison said, aired by ABC Radio.

The prime minister specified neither the number of vehicles nor the date when the vehicles will be sent to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Australian parliament via video conference to assist Ukraine with the Bushmasters. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on the same day that Russia almost entirely destroyed the military industry of Ukraine in the course of its special operation.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Russia Parliament Vehicles Same Luhansk Donetsk February Industry

Recent Stories

'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow o ..

'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow over Serbian polls

39 seconds ago
 Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in t ..

Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in tight vote

41 seconds ago
 Oil Depot Fire in Russia's Belgorod Caused by Stri ..

Oil Depot Fire in Russia's Belgorod Caused by Strikes by 2 Ukrainian Helicopters ..

42 seconds ago
 FSB Says Detained 10 Accomplices of Hayat Tahrir a ..

FSB Says Detained 10 Accomplices of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Terrorist Group in Russ ..

44 seconds ago
 Agencies find "assassination plan" against PM Imra ..

Agencies find "assassination plan" against PM Imran: Fawad

41 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Says It Makes No Sense for Moscow ..

Russian Diplomat Says It Makes No Sense for Moscow to Return to Council of Europ ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.