Australia To Send Peacekeeping Force To Solomon Islands: PM Scott Morrison

Australia to send peacekeeping force to Solomon Islands: PM Scott Morrison

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia is deploying a police and military peacekeeping force to the Solomon Islands Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced, hoping to quell two days of violent riots that threatened to topple the government in Honiara.

"Our purpose here is to provide stability and security," Morrison said, adding that he had received a request for assistance from Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

