Australia to Send Powder to France for Production of Shells Supplied to Ukraine - Military

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) France has reached an agreement with Australia on the supply of powder for the production of ammunition for Caesar howitzers in order to replenish stocks of weapons depleted by supplies to Ukraine, Emmanuel Chiva, the head of the French Directorate General of Armaments, said on Monday.

"We recently signed an agreement with Australia for the production of 155 mm shells, which are used for Caesar howitzers. Our partnership with Australia is being concretized. For example, the Nexter plant in France will produce shells for which powder will be supplied by Australia," Chiva told the BFM business broadcaster.

Chiva noted that France had already switched to a military economy, in accordance with the instructions of French President Emmanuel Macron, and would increase the production of weapons and ammunition.

"We are organizing to speed up the production of ammunition.

It is true that the situation with raw materials is now difficult, as well as with the localization of various production facilities, especially for the powder. We are moving on to the formation of stocks, which we have not done before," Chiva added.

Last week, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France in 2023 would significantly increase the production of 155 mm artillery shells, primarily for Caesar howitzers, which France supplied to Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.