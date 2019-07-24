UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Set Up 1st Robotics Manufacturing Hub In Queensland

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:39 PM

Australia to set up 1st robotics manufacturing hub in Queensland

The Australian state of Queensland will be home to the country's first robotics manufacturing hub with a total investment of 12.5 million U.S. dollars, officials confirmed on Wednesday

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Australian state of Queensland will be home to the country's first robotics manufacturing hub with a total investment of 12.5 million U.S. Dollars, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Urban Art Projects (UAP) will partner with the Queensland state government to create the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub.

"Few things are reshaping the world faster than the emergence of robotics and autonomous systems," Queensland Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said.

"The ARM Hub will further embed Queensland as a global leader in advanced robotics and design-led manufacturing." According to Dick, ARM will provide advice and guidance for manufacturers "across sectors as diverse as aerospace, biomedical, beef and food processing, defence, mining equipment, technology and services, rail manufacturing and space.

" "The ARM Hub will provide practical production and manufacturing advice in a real-life factory environment, enabling Queensland manufacturers to learn cutting-edge robotic technologies and techniques, and develop industry skill and expertise to apply to their own businesses," he said.

QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil said that her institution was already boosting Queensland's robotic capabilities as the headquarters of the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision and the ARM Hub will extend the reach of their expertise to the benefit of manufacturers.

"The Hub will allow Queensland industry and research institutions to build the advanced capability that will enable manufacturers to be more competitive, bring manufacturing jobs back to Australia and generate new jobs here," Sheil said.

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Hub Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rs 30090 million allocated for dualizaton of Balka ..

38 seconds ago

PFF Tiger, NBP advance in 28th PFF National Challe ..

40 seconds ago

Sir Syed University organized a lecture on "Cancer ..

42 seconds ago

PPPP's Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar wins Ghot ..

44 seconds ago

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

19 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.