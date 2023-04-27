UrduPoint.com

Australia To Spend $2.5Bln On Modernization Of Northern Military Bases - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Australia will spend about 3.8 billion Australian Dollars ($2.5 billion) on  the expansion and modernization of its northern military bases with a view to increasing the country's defense potential, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Australian government issued a document entitled Defense Strategic Review 2023, which identified six priorities for this military build-up. Those include the strengthening of military bases in the country's north.

"The Albanese Labor Government (the government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party) will bolster investment in Australia's northern bases, committing $3.8 billion over the next four years," the ministry said in a statement.

The investment in the bases will improve the ability of the country's armed forces to operate from its northern bases effectively, the ministry added.

The package includes investment in critical air bases located on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's Northern Territory and in the northern part of the state of Queensland, the statement read.

Upgrading both land and maritime military infrastructure is also part of the government's plan. Moreover, the initiative provides for additional investment to accelerate new projects.

The six priorities set in Australia's Defense Strategic Review 2023 provide for investments in the country's nuclear-powered submarine program under the partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS. Additionally, they focus on developing the ability to "precisely strike targets at longer range and manufacture munitions in Australia." Improving the ability of the Australian armed forces to operate from the country's northern military bases, tackling disruptive new technologies, investing in skilled defense workforce, as well as enhancing defense cooperation with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region are also listed in the review.

