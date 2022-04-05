Australia to Spend $2.7Bln on Fast-Tracked Weapons Upgrade - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Australian Defenсe Minister Peter Dutton announced on Tuesday a weapons upgrade worth 3.5 billion Austrian Dollars ($2.7 billion) for fighter jets and warships.

"Today we announced our fighter jets and naval fleet will be armed sooner with new long-range strike missiles to hold enemies at bay at ranges up to 900km (559 miles)," he said on social media.

Australia will buy crucial weapons "off the shelf" instead of developing them itself. This will bring forth to 2024 the availability of missiles, three to five years ahead of schedule, the minister told 9News in a video comment.

The missiles will be manufactured by US defense contractors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Creating more defense industry jobs in Australia will be a distant possibility, the minister admitted.

He cited a worsening global security situation as a major cause for concern, with Russia conducting a security operation in Ukraine and China bolstering its presence in the Indo-Pacific.