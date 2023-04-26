UrduPoint.com

Australia To Spend $2.7Bln To Purchase US Multiple Rocket Launchers - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Australia to Spend $2.7Bln to Purchase US Multiple Rocket Launchers - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Australia will spend 4.1 billion Australian Dollars ($2.7 billion) to purchase US multiple missiles launching systems HIMARS and to launch production of their own guided missiles, the Australian government said on Wednesday.

"The (Prime Minster Anthony) Albanese Government is committing $4.1 billion to acquire more long-range strike systems and manufacture longer-range munitions here in Australia, delivering on the priorities of the Defence Strategic Review," the government said in a statement.

This review approved by the government last week provides, among other things, for the buildup of armaments, including land-based long-range strike missile systems, to strengthen Australia's military power. According to the government's statement, the missiles' range will be from 40-500 kilometers (25-310 miles).

Up to 1.6 billion Australia dollars will be allocated for the purchase of US-made missiles.

The rest 2.5 billions will be invested in the Guided Weapons & Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise that will be tasked with production of guided missiles and their components, aiming at increasing Australia's self-reliance, according to the government. "Concrete, costed plans" of the production should be prepared by the mid-2024.

"We are reshaping the Australian Army and modernising it for the current strategic circumstances," the statement said.

The statement noted that the current investments are part of previously announced 19 billion-Australian-dollar package.

Related Topics

Army Australia Enterprise From Government Billion

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

5 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

14 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.