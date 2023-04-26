Australia to Spend $2.7Bln to Purchase US Multiple Rocket Launchers - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Australia will spend 4.1 billion Australian Dollars ($2.7 billion) to purchase US multiple missiles launching systems HIMARS and to launch production of their own guided missiles, the Australian government said on Wednesday.

"The (Prime Minster Anthony) Albanese Government is committing $4.1 billion to acquire more long-range strike systems and manufacture longer-range munitions here in Australia, delivering on the priorities of the Defence Strategic Review," the government said in a statement.

This review approved by the government last week provides, among other things, for the buildup of armaments, including land-based long-range strike missile systems, to strengthen Australia's military power. According to the government's statement, the missiles' range will be from 40-500 kilometers (25-310 miles).

Up to 1.6 billion Australia dollars will be allocated for the purchase of US-made missiles.

The rest 2.5 billions will be invested in the Guided Weapons & Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise that will be tasked with production of guided missiles and their components, aiming at increasing Australia's self-reliance, according to the government. "Concrete, costed plans" of the production should be prepared by the mid-2024.

"We are reshaping the Australian Army and modernising it for the current strategic circumstances," the statement said.

The statement noted that the current investments are part of previously announced 19 billion-Australian-dollar package.