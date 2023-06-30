Open Menu

Australia To Start Using MDMA, Psilocybin In Psychiatry From July In World First

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Australia on Saturday will become the first country to start offering MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for certain mental illnesses, after the measure was approved in February this year.

Psilocybin will be allowed to be prescribed in cases of treatment-resistant depression, and MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder, in both cases only by authorized psychiatrists.

According to the country's drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the decision followed a nearly three-year process and vast consultation with experts.

A number of countries, including the United States, Canada and Israel, allow individual use of these drugs for pain relief or in clinical trials, but not as part of the treatment of mental illnesses.

