Australia To Stockpile Critical Minerals In Strategic Reserve
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Australia will stockpile critical minerals in a new strategic reserve, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday, as nations scramble to source rare earths and coveted metals outside China.
Mining superpower Australia sits on bulging deposits of lithium, nickel and cobalt -- metals used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.
But most of this boon is sold as raw ore to processing factories in China, which has a chokehold on the global supply of finished critical minerals.
Albanese said Australia would start stockpiling these commodities at home, striking deals to sell them to other "key partners".
"Increasingly uncertain times call for a new approach to make sure Australia maximises the strategic value of critical minerals," he said in a statement.
"We need to do more with the natural resources the world needs, and that Australia can provide.
"
Australia would initially set aside Aus$1.2 billion (US$760 million) to get the reserve up and running.
Albanese's government has previously suggested Australia could use its critical minerals as a bargaining chip in tariff talks with the United States.
Australia sits on some of the largest lithium deposits in the world, and is also a leading source of lesser-known rare earth metals such as neodymium.
Major manufacturing nations such as the United States, Germany and Japan are eager to obtain these critical minerals from sources other than China.
Japan has its own critical minerals stockpile, while the United States has been investing in metals refineries and other processing technology.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From World
-
Chinese astronauts set to blast off for space station3 minutes ago
-
Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs3 minutes ago
-
Australia to stockpile critical minerals in strategic reserve3 minutes ago
-
Brazil probes alleged scam to defraud pensioners13 minutes ago
-
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast23 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's newest art star: one-year-old Thumbelina1 hour ago
-
Australia to stockpile critical minerals in 'strategic reserve'1 hour ago
-
Two killed, 54 wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv: city mayor1 hour ago
-
Morocco volunteers on Sahara clean-up mission1 hour ago
-
Russian missile attack kills nine in Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for resolving trade issues through dialogue, diplomacy -- not pressure1 hour ago
-
Tesla's European sales fall 45% in first quarter: industry body2 hours ago