Australia To Stockpile Critical Minerals In Strategic Reserve

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Australia will stockpile critical minerals in a new strategic reserve, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday, as nations scramble to source rare earths and coveted metals outside China.

Mining superpower Australia sits on bulging deposits of lithium, nickel and cobalt -- metals used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

But most of this boon is sold as raw ore to processing factories in China, which has a chokehold on the global supply of finished critical minerals.

Albanese said Australia would start stockpiling these commodities at home, striking deals to sell them to other "key partners".

"Increasingly uncertain times call for a new approach to make sure Australia maximises the strategic value of critical minerals," he said in a statement.

"We need to do more with the natural resources the world needs, and that Australia can provide.

"

Australia would initially set aside Aus$1.2 billion (US$760 million) to get the reserve up and running.

Albanese's government has previously suggested Australia could use its critical minerals as a bargaining chip in tariff talks with the United States.

Australia sits on some of the largest lithium deposits in the world, and is also a leading source of lesser-known rare earth metals such as neodymium.

Major manufacturing nations such as the United States, Germany and Japan are eager to obtain these critical minerals from sources other than China.

Japan has its own critical minerals stockpile, while the United States has been investing in metals refineries and other processing technology.

