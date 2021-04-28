UrduPoint.com
Australia To Upgrade Military Bases With Eye On Pacific Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

Australia announced Wednesday it would upgrade military bases in its far north and expand joint drills with US forces after warnings about the "drums of war" beating in the Pacific regio

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Australia announced Wednesday it would upgrade military bases in its far north and expand joint drills with US forces after warnings about the "drums of war" beating in the Pacific region.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan worth more than half a billion US Dollars to revamp four military training facilities in the remote north over the next five years.

The package of upgrades is more extensive and more costly than first conceived two years ago and would allow more joint drills with American forces, including US marines rotating through the northern port of Darwin.

"We will always do what is necessary to ensure Australia has the capability it needs to protect and defend its interests," Morrison said Wednesday.

Defence experts have even suggested the country should consider developing nuclear weapons capability, because Australia's relative small conventional forces are unlikely to be able to defend the vast continent-country from an attack.

