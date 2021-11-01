Australia to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Singaporean Tourists November 21 - Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Australia will open its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from Singapore starting November 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said on Monday.

"Australia is slinging its doors open to fully vaccinated Singaporean travellers in November," the statement published by Morrison's office quoted him saying.

Tourists arriving in Australia from Singapore must not only be fully vaccinated, but must also present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure in order to be qualified for a quarantine-free stay.

Singapore also announced that it is happy to welcome fully vaccinated Australians, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Women Marise Payne said.

On November 1, Australia finally lifted its travel restrictions, which have been in place for nearly 18 months.

