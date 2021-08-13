UrduPoint.com

Australia Tries To Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Australia Tries to Rescue Afghans Previously Involved With Coalition - Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his government was engaged in a set of initiatives to save Afghans who helped Australian troops during the war in their homeland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that his government was engaged in a set of initiatives to save Afghans who helped Australian troops during the war in their homeland.

Australia will cooperate with the United States and other allies on this matter through various means, including certain visa schemes to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens who were previously working for the coalition forces as translators, security guards, drivers, and others, according to the prime minister.

"[We] will be working closely with them [partners], including where necessary, using Australian Defence Force personnel to assist in securing that outcome, both for the safe passage of people who we are taking out of Afghanistan to Australia, and also the remaining people who may still be there under the conditions that we've had them still there on," Morrison was quoted as saying by his office.

Following the departure of US-NATO forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have launched a major offensive across the country, taking control over much of the north and west of the country and some provincial capitals.

Locals who cooperated with the coalition forces during the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan are now under threat from the militants, the prime minister noted.

In this regard, some 400 Afghans have so far settled in Australia under the state employment visa program since April, while the government continues to work toward ensuring the safe departure and further resettlement of other at-risk Afghan citizens in Australia, he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Prime Minister Australia Russia United States April May Visa From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Governor's message on Independence Day

Governor's message on Independence Day

1 second ago
 Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

2 seconds ago
 Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates s ..

Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, Finland evacuates staff

7 seconds ago
 Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Indep ..

Iqbal Museum decorated with buntings on 75th Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day C ..

Niazi pays tribute to Jinnah on Independence Day Celebrations

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakis ..

AJK PM pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan's I-Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.