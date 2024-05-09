Open Menu

Australia, Tuvalu To Launch Climate And Security Pact This Year

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Australia and Tuvalu said Thursday they have agreed to launch a landmark climate and security pact this year, after smoothing over the Pacific island's sovereignty misgivings.

"We share an intention for the treaty to enter into force as soon as possible in 2024," they said in a joint statement.

The 11-page treaty was hailed as a historic response to climate change when it was signed in November 2023, offering Tuvalu's 11,000 residents the right to live in Australia if their low-lying homeland is lost to rising sea levels.

The pact also commits Australia to defending Tuvalu in the face of natural disasters, health pandemics and "military aggression", but only upon their request for aid.

The deal is being pursued at a time of heightened concern among Western allies about China's expanding security ties with Pacific island states.

But the Tuvalu government had raised concerns about a clause saying it must "mutually agree" with Australia on any security or defence deal with other countries.

In an "explanatory memorandum", which is not legally binding, the two sides agreed that the clause reflected the depth of Australia's security guarantee "and will be implemented in the spirit of respect and amicable consultation".

Related Topics

Australia China Tuvalu November Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

2 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

11 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

11 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

11 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

11 hours ago
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

11 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

11 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

11 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

11 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

11 hours ago
 Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike

11 hours ago

More Stories From World