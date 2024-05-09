Australia, Tuvalu to launch climate and security pact this year

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Australia and Tuvalu said Thursday they have agreed to launch a landmark climate and security pact this year, after smoothing over the Pacific island's sovereignty misgivings.

"We share an intention for the treaty to enter into force as soon as possible in 2024," they said in a joint statement.

The 11-page treaty was hailed as a historic response to climate change when it was signed in November 2023, offering Tuvalu's 11,000 residents the right to live in Australia if their low-lying homeland is lost to rising sea levels.

The pact also commits Australia to defending Tuvalu in the face of natural disasters, health pandemics and "military aggression", but only upon its request for aid.

It is being pursued at a time of heightened concern among Western allies about China's expanding security ties with Pacific island states.

But Tuvalu's government had raised concerns about a clause saying it must "mutually agree" with Australia on any security or defence deal with other countries.

Despite those worries, Prime Minister Feleti Teo told AFP after taking office in February that he had no intention of revoking the deal.

In an "explanatory memorandum", the two sides agreed that the clause reflected the depth of Australia's security guarantee "and will be implemented in the spirit of respect and amicable consultation".

"Tuvalu does not need permission from Australia before it starts to talk with other partners," said the diplomatic note, which is not legally binding.

"Australia does not have unqualified rights of access to Tuvalu's territory or airspace, nor the right to establish military areas in Tuvalu," it added.