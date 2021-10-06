UrduPoint.com

Australia, UK, US To Cooperate With IAEA In AUKUS Context - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States will fully interact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the context of the creation of the AUKUS alliance, Australia's representative said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament and international security.

"We will engage fully with the IAEA, as we undertake this trilateral effort over the next 18 months. Australia, remains fully committed to its status as a non-nuclear weapon state in full compliance with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This has not changed and will not change," she said.

