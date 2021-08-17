Australia Unable to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan, Deems Kabul Airport Unsafe

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia cannot evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan until the airport in Kabul is safe for landing, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Tuesday

"From Australia's perspective we don't have the capacity to secure the airport. But the Americans as I understand have that operation underway at the moment... For Australia we won't be landing aircraft into the airport until it is safe to do so," Dutton stated.

The only option to evacuate Australian citizens from Afghanistan is through Kabul, the minister added.

A C-17 aircraft with over 250 troops was sent as part of the evacuation mission to Dubai to transport people from Kabul when the situation allows. Australia is planning to evacuate 600 people, including 100 Australian citizens with their family members and 300-400 Afghan nationals, the ABC broadcaster reported.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would not be able to help all the Afghans, who assisted Australian forces.

"I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us, as we have to this day. But I want to talk openly to veterans that despite our best efforts, I know that support won't reach all that it should," Scott said as cited by ABC.

On Tuesday, Australia announced that 430 Afghan nationals, who assisted Australian mission, have received visas and have been transported to Australia since April. The number of those evacuated topped 1,800 since 2013. Afghan citizens will not be deported in case their visas become invalid until the situation in the Central Asian country stabilizes.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.