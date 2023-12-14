Open Menu

Australia V Pakistan First Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Thursday:

Australia first innings

D. Warner c ul-Haq by Jamal 164

U. Khawaja c Ahmed b Afridi 41

M. Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16

S. Smith c Ahmed b Shahzad 31

T. Head c Salman b Jamal 40

M. Marsh not out 15

A.

Carey not out 14

Still to bat: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Extras (b1, lb10, nb6 w8) 25

Total (5 wickets; 84 overs) 346

Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Khawaja), 2-159 (Labuschagne), 3-238 (Smith), 4-304 (Head), 5-321 (Warner)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 19-5-75-1, Khurram Shahzad 17-5-62-1, Aamer Jamal 12-0-63-2, Faheem Ashraf 14-0-65-1, Salman Ali Agha 22-2-70-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

