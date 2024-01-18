Australia V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday:
West Indies first innings 188 (K. McKenzie 50; P. Cummins 4-41, J. Hazlewood 4-44)
Australia first innings (overnight 59-2)
S. Smith c Greaves b S. Joseph 12
U. Khawaja c Athanaze b Greaves 45
M. Labuschagne c Motie b S. Joseph 10
C. Green c Da Silva b S. Joseph 14
T. Head c Hodge b A. Joseph 119
M. Marsh c Greaves b Roach 5
A. Carey c Da Silva b Greaves 15
M, Starc c Chanderpaul b S. Joseph 10
P. Cummins b Roach 12
N. Lyon b S. Joseph 24
J. Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (lb8, nb9) 17
Total (81.1 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Smith), 2-45 (Labuschagne), 3-67 (Green), 4-113 (Khawaja), 5-129 (Marsh), 6-168 (Carey), 7-222 (Starc), 8-255 (Head), 9-283 (Lyon), 10-283 (Cummins)
Bowling: Roach 16.
1-5-48-2, A. Joseph 18-2-55-1 (4nb), S. Joseph 20-2-94-5 (5nb), Motie 12-1-42-0, Greaves 15-3-36-2
West Indies second innings
K. Brathwaite c Head b Hazlewood 1
T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Hazlewood 0
K. McKenzie c Labuschagne b Green 26
A. Athanaze c Carey b Hazlewood 0
K. Hodge c Smith b Hazlewood 3
J. Greaves lbw Lyon 24
J. Da Silva not out 17
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (6 wickets 22.5 overs) 73
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chanderpaul), 2-1 (Brathwaite), 3-7 (Athanaze), 4-19 (Hodge), 5-40 (McKenzie), 6-73 (Greaves)
Bowling: Starc 4-1-16-0, Hazlewood 8-4-18-4, Cummins 5-1-25-0 (1nb), Green 3-0-9-1, Lyon 2.5-0-4-1
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
