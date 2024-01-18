Open Menu

Australia V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday:

West Indies first innings 188 (K. McKenzie 50; P. Cummins 4-41, J. Hazlewood 4-44)

Australia first innings (overnight 59-2)

S. Smith c Greaves b S. Joseph 12

U. Khawaja c Athanaze b Greaves 45

M. Labuschagne c Motie b S. Joseph 10

C. Green c Da Silva b S. Joseph 14

T. Head c Hodge b A. Joseph 119

M. Marsh c Greaves b Roach 5

A. Carey c Da Silva b Greaves 15

M, Starc c Chanderpaul b S. Joseph 10

P. Cummins b Roach 12

N. Lyon b S. Joseph 24

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (lb8, nb9) 17

Total (81.1 overs) 283

Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Smith), 2-45 (Labuschagne), 3-67 (Green), 4-113 (Khawaja), 5-129 (Marsh), 6-168 (Carey), 7-222 (Starc), 8-255 (Head), 9-283 (Lyon), 10-283 (Cummins)

Bowling: Roach 16.

1-5-48-2, A. Joseph 18-2-55-1 (4nb), S. Joseph 20-2-94-5 (5nb), Motie 12-1-42-0, Greaves 15-3-36-2

West Indies second innings

K. Brathwaite c Head b Hazlewood 1

T. Chanderpaul c Carey b Hazlewood 0

K. McKenzie c Labuschagne b Green 26

A. Athanaze c Carey b Hazlewood 0

K. Hodge c Smith b Hazlewood 3

J. Greaves lbw Lyon 24

J. Da Silva not out 17

Extras (lb1, nb1) 2

Total (6 wickets 22.5 overs) 73

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chanderpaul), 2-1 (Brathwaite), 3-7 (Athanaze), 4-19 (Hodge), 5-40 (McKenzie), 6-73 (Greaves)

Bowling: Starc 4-1-16-0, Hazlewood 8-4-18-4, Cummins 5-1-25-0 (1nb), Green 3-0-9-1, Lyon 2.5-0-4-1

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

