Australia Vs England Champions Trophy Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Australia vs England Champions Trophy scores

Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Scores after the first innings of the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and England at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday:

England 351-8 (B. Duckett 165, J. Root 68; B. Dwarshuis 3-66, A. Zampa 2-64, M. Labuschagne 2-41)

Toss: Australia

More Stories From World