UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Will Not Host US Intermediate-Range Missiles On Its Territory - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

Australia Will Not Host US Intermediate-Range Missiles on Its Territory - Diplomat

Australia will not host US intermediate-range missiles on its territory if it receives a relevant request from Washington, Australian Ambassador to Russia Graeme Meehan said in an interview with RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Australia will not host US intermediate-range missiles on its territory if it receives a relevant request from Washington, Australian Ambassador to Russia Graeme Meehan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds ruled out in early August the possibility of the United States deploying intermediate-range missiles in Australia, noting that the country had not received any formal request on the matter from Washington after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) termination.

"Our defense minister and our prime minister [Scott Morrison] have both said that we won't [host US missiles if a relevant request appears]. Obviously, I cannot predict what a new prime minister or a new government might do in 5- or 10-years' time, but our prime minister said we won't, and that is a fairly clearly and definitive answer," Meehan said.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, required the countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 after formally suspending its INF obligations six months earlier. Moscow suspended its own participation in the pact in July. Both countries have repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.

The US Department of Defense conducted on August 18 a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States July August All From Government

Recent Stories

European stock markets rise at open

5 seconds ago

Australia's Joining Gulf Patrolling Not Sign of Su ..

6 seconds ago

Aussie newbie pilot lands plane after instructor b ..

8 seconds ago

Kashmiris passion for freedom to continue against ..

51 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Will Not Exchange Prisoners on Mon ..

12 seconds ago

Date of New Russian-Australian-Dutch Consultations ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.