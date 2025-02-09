Australia Win Second Test And Series Against Sri Lanka
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Australia won the second Test against Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Galle on Sunday to sweep the series 2-0.
Set a target of 75 to win, Australia lost only Travis Head as they romped to a commanding victory before lunch on day four.
Steve Smith's men had earlier on Sunday bundled Sri Lanka out for 231, after the hosts had resumed on 211-8 from overnight.
Sri Lanka's resistance lasted just 26 minutes, losing Kusal Mendis for 50 and Lahiru Kumara for nine.
Spinners Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann took four wickets each for Australia.
The duo spun a web around the hosts, making full use of a dust bowl tailor-made for turn.
Kuhnemann, playing just his fifth Test, upstaged the seasoned Lyon, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16.
The left-arm spinner bowled impeccable line and length, a performance even more remarkable given that he had broken his right thumb just two weeks before the first Test.
Sri Lanka's fragile batting meant their fortunes rested heavily on Kusal Mendis, who had already played a fine hand in the first innings with an unbeaten 85 runs.
In the second innings, he carried on the fight, bringing up his half-century with a crisp punch through covers off Lyon.
However, the joy was short-lived.
Off the next ball, Mendis was done in by extra bounce, top-edging an attempted flick straight into the hands of Steve Smith.
The Australian skipper entered an elite club, becoming only the fifth player in Test history to complete 200 catches -- alongside Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.
Australia celebrated a crushing victory in the first Test, with the innings and 242-run humiliation Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test history.
str/pjm/fox
Recent Stories
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
More Stories From World
-
AI app offers a lifeline for S.Africa's abused women6 minutes ago
-
Australia win second Test and series against Sri Lanka6 minutes ago
-
Indian forces kill 31 Maoists, two commandos dead26 minutes ago
-
Kosovo votes amid tensions with allies, Serbia46 minutes ago
-
South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy46 minutes ago
-
Russia claims east Ukraine village near strategic town2 hours ago
-
'Anora' wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes4 hours ago
-
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide4 hours ago
-
Dominant Australia sweep Sri Lanka series as Karunaratne bows out4 hours ago
-
Kosovo votes amid tensions with allies, Serbia5 hours ago
-
Australia win second Test and series against Sri Lanka5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Dallas Open results5 hours ago