Open Menu

Australia Win Second Test And Series Against Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Australia win second Test and series against Sri Lanka

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Australia won the second Test against Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Galle on Sunday to sweep the series 2-0.

Set a target of 75 to win, Australia lost only Travis Head as they romped to a commanding victory before lunch on day four.

Steve Smith's men had earlier on Sunday bundled Sri Lanka out for 231, after the hosts had resumed on 211-8 from overnight.

Sri Lanka's resistance lasted just 26 minutes, losing Kusal Mendis for 50 and Lahiru Kumara for nine.

Spinners Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann took four wickets each for Australia.

The duo spun a web around the hosts, making full use of a dust bowl tailor-made for turn.

Kuhnemann, playing just his fifth Test, upstaged the seasoned Lyon, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16.

The left-arm spinner bowled impeccable line and length, a performance even more remarkable given that he had broken his right thumb just two weeks before the first Test.

Sri Lanka's fragile batting meant their fortunes rested heavily on Kusal Mendis, who had already played a fine hand in the first innings with an unbeaten 85 runs.

In the second innings, he carried on the fight, bringing up his half-century with a crisp punch through covers off Lyon.

However, the joy was short-lived.

Off the next ball, Mendis was done in by extra bounce, top-edging an attempted flick straight into the hands of Steve Smith.

The Australian skipper entered an elite club, becoming only the fifth player in Test history to complete 200 catches -- alongside Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.

Australia celebrated a crushing victory in the first Test, with the innings and 242-run humiliation Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test history.

str/pjm/fox

Recent Stories

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

11 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

11 minutes ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

53 minutes ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

53 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

53 minutes ago
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

53 minutes ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

54 minutes ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

54 minutes ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

54 minutes ago
 29 people confirmed missing after landslide in Chi ..

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World