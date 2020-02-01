UrduPoint.com
Australian Airline Qantas To Suspend Flights To Beijing, Shanghai Amid Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Australia's largest airline Qantas will suspend regular flights from Sydney to Beijing and Shanghai from February 9 to March 29 amid the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

"Qantas will suspend its two direct services to mainland China (Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai) from 9 February until 29 March 2020," the company said in a statement.

The airline notes that these measures followed similar restrictions imposed by a number of other countries, including Singapore and the United States, that affect the movement of the airline's crew members, which results in the need to suspend flights for addressing the emerging logistical challenges.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected over 11,791 others, while 242 people have recovered. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.

