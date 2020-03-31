Australian Alcohol Stores Set Sales Limits to Avoid Panic Buying Amid Pandemic - Reports

Australia's alcohol retailers have introduced temporary restrictions on the purchase of liquor to avoid what many call panic buying in light of government measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Australia's alcohol retailers have introduced temporary restrictions on the purchase of liquor to avoid what many call panic buying in light of government measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, media reported on Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, restaurants, bars, public playgrounds, outside gyms, skate parks and other places of public gatherings have been closed in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

According to Australia's ABC news broadcaster, each customer will be able to buy only two cases of beer or cider and 12 bottles of wine. In addition, citizens can purchase only two packs of cask wine and two bottles of spirits at a time.

The restrictions were coordinated by Retail Drinks Australia in response to the government's fears that customers could change their buying behaviors and cause supply interruptions. They have been put in place by Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, Dan Murphy's, BWS, Aldi and other stores starting on Tuesday.

The country's supermarkets experienced supply interruptions earlier in March as demand for food products and essentials surged amid the pandemic.

So far, the country's health authorities have confirmed over 4,500 cases of the disease and 19 fatalities.