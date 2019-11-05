UrduPoint.com
Australian Ambassador Congratulates Russia On National Unity Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Australian Ambassador to Russia Graeme Meehan congratulated on Monday Russian citizens on the occasion of National Unity Day.

On Monday, Russia commemorates the liberation of Moscow from the Polish-Lithuanian occupation by the volunteer forces led by Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky in 1612.

"I congratulate all the Russians on the National Unity Day. The Australians are a multicultural nation and we also appreciate and understand the importance of unity. The unity in the aspiration for human happiness, harmony with the environment and creativeness are great foundations for moving forward," Meehan wrote on his Twitter page in the Russian language.

On November 4, 1612, the Nizhny Novgorod voluntary corps, marching under an icon of Our Lady of Kazan, uncovered in Kazan in 1579, stormed the Kitai Gorod walls of Moscow, defeating the Polish-Lithuanian intervention forces, led by Grand Hetman Jan Karol Chodkiewicz.

The victory put an end to the Polish rule in Moscow, which was established in 1610 after the devastating defeat in the battle of Klushino, suffered by the 35,000-strong Russian-Swedish army led by Dmitry Shuisky and Jacob De la Gardie from some 8,000-strong Polish-Lithuanian army, headed by great commander Hetman Stanislaw Zolkiewski. The battle resulted in the fall of Moscow and Tsar Vasili IV (Shuisky).

