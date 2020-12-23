Australian Apple Producer Gives Up Trademark Battle Against Russian Fruit Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Apple and Pear Australia Limited (APAL) withdrew from the Russian Intellectual Property Court (IPC) a statement challenging the registration of Lady Crimea trademark in the name of the Russian Crimean Fruit Company.

On Wednesday, the IPC terminated proceedings on the case, since the day before an application to waive the requirement was received from the claimant. The reasons for the waiver were not disclosed in the materials of the court.

In May, APAL disputed the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospaten) decision made on February 17, 2020, which rejected the Australian company's objection to the registration of the Russian brand Lady Crimea.

The trademark is in the form of a pink heart with the inscription, Lady Crimea (Ledi Krym in Russian), printed on it. The Crimean Fruit Company registered the brand in 2019.

Meanwhile, APAL owns the Pink Lady brand, protected in more than 100 countries, as reported by the company's website. In Russia, APAL also has a series of Pink Lady signs, but in 2018 the company applied for the registration of another similar brand - in the form of a pink heart with the Pink Lady inscription on it.

APAL is a national industry body for apple and pear producers that controls the sale of these fruits domestically and abroad.