Australian Authorities Launch COVID-19 Contact Tracking App - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The Australian government on Sunday released an app to track possible contacts with COVID-19 patients, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

"The COVIDSafe app is about assisting, finding those cases which may be undiagnosed in the community, helping people get early treatment, helping people have early diagnosis and to ensure that our doctors and nurses, our health workers, our families and friends are protected and that will save lives and protect lives," Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Hunt noted that the app was available for download on Google Play and App Store starting Sunday.

According to the Australian government website, with the help of the COVIDSafe app, health care professionals will be able to swiftly contact people who may have contracted the coronavirus.

Users are guaranteed that their data will be protected.

"The COVIDSafe app is the only contact trace app approved by the Australian Government." the statement read.

So far, Australia has registered 6,711 cases of the disease, including 83 fatalities and 5,539 recoveries, according to government statistics.