MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Australian authorities have lifted a state of emergency in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), the Canberra Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

On Friday, the ACT, which houses Canberra, Australia's capital, between Sydney and Melbourne, declared a state of alert due to raging bushfires.

According to the media outlet, the local authorities lifted the alert as more favorable weather was forecast in the upcoming days.

However, the southern suburbs of Canberra will continue to remain in a state of emergency amid the raging Orroral Valley fire.

"The fire continues to burn slowly down hill to containment lines on the northern flank. Fire conditions have eased across the fire ground. Some outstanding work has been done today and throughout our weekend," ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The bushfires, which have been ravaging across Australia since September, have reportedly claimed around 30 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and killed over one billion animals.