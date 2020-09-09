UrduPoint.com
Australian Authorities Revoke Visas Of 2 Chinese Academics Amid Escalating Row - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

The Australian authorities have revoked the visas of two Chinese academics and placed several leading Chinese journalists under investigation amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries, the Australian ABC News broadcaster reports on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Australian authorities have revoked the visas of two Chinese academics and placed several leading Chinese journalists under investigation amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries, the Australian ABC news broadcaster reports on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the visas of Professor Chen Hong, a prominent Chinese scholar, and Li Jianjun, an Australian studies academic, were revoked and a number of Chinese media members were placed under investigation as Australia probes allegations of foreign interference surrounding suspended New South Wales member of parliament Shaoquett Moselmane.

The Australian Federal Police is investigating allegations that China attempted to interfere in Australian politics through John Zhang, a former staffer of Moselmane, the broadcaster stated.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese government accused Australia of raiding the homes of multiple reporters from state media outlets in June.

The latest revelations come as two Australian journalists from the ABC broadcaster and the Australia Financial Review newspaper were evacuated from China on Tuesday after they were interviewed by police in connection with a national security case.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian has said that the two journalists were questioned lawfully, as part of an ongoing probe.

