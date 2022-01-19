UrduPoint.com

Australian Authorities To Reimburse Visa Costs For Students, Backpackers - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 03:25 PM

Australian Authorities to Reimburse Visa Costs for Students, Backpackers - Prime Minister

The Australian government will refund the cost of visas for international students and backpackers arriving over the next few months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Australian government will refund the cost of visas for international students and backpackers arriving over the next few months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

In mid-December, the Australian government allowed students, professionals and backpackers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

"So visa application fees (will be) rebated when you arrive in Australia," the prime minister said at a press conference, the transcript of which was published on his website.

Visa application will be refunded within 8 weeks for students and 12 weeks for backpackers, Morrison added.

"So there's over 20,000 backpackers who have an eligible visa.

When they turn up at the border, of course, they will have to be double vaccinated like anybody else, and they will face the same quarantine arrangements that are enforced and required by the states. Now for New South Wales and Victoria, that won't be as big an issue," Morrison said.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the government hopes to attract 150,00 foreign students and 23,500 backpackers who hold visas and are vaccinated against COVID-19. The cost of the fee rebate scheme is expected to be 55 million Australian Dollars (about $40 million).

Applications for visas to Australia are currently submitted online from abroad. The visa fee is around 600 Australian dollars (about $431), according to ABC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Victoria Same Wales Visa Border From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

16 minutes ago
 Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakist ..

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

42 minutes ago
 Overcome the challenges of online schooling with H ..

Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

49 minutes ago
 Myanmar football teams withdraw from tournaments a ..

Myanmar football teams withdraw from tournaments again

6 minutes ago
 Bajaur administration launches anti-encroachment d ..

Bajaur administration launches anti-encroachment drive

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.