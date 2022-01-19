Australian Authorities to Reimburse Visa Costs for Students, Backpackers - Prime Minister

The Australian government will refund the cost of visas for international students and backpackers arriving over the next few months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Australian government will refund the cost of visas for international students and backpackers arriving over the next few months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

In mid-December, the Australian government allowed students, professionals and backpackers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

"So visa application fees (will be) rebated when you arrive in Australia," the prime minister said at a press conference, the transcript of which was published on his website.

Visa application will be refunded within 8 weeks for students and 12 weeks for backpackers, Morrison added.

"So there's over 20,000 backpackers who have an eligible visa.

When they turn up at the border, of course, they will have to be double vaccinated like anybody else, and they will face the same quarantine arrangements that are enforced and required by the states. Now for New South Wales and Victoria, that won't be as big an issue," Morrison said.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the government hopes to attract 150,00 foreign students and 23,500 backpackers who hold visas and are vaccinated against COVID-19. The cost of the fee rebate scheme is expected to be 55 million Australian Dollars (about $40 million).

Applications for visas to Australia are currently submitted online from abroad. The visa fee is around 600 Australian dollars (about $431), according to ABC.