Australian Authorities Warn Kanye West of Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination to Enter Country

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reminded on Saturday US rapper Kanye West, planning to hold a concert in Melbourne in March, of the necessity to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reminded on Saturday US rapper Kanye West, planning to hold a concert in Melbourne in March, of the necessity to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the country.

It remains unclear if the rapper has received vaccine doses or not, as in different interviews he said mutually exclusive things on this issue, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

"The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated, they're the rules... They apply to everybody as people have seen. It doesn't matter who you are, they're the rules.

Follow the rules (and) you can come, if you don't follow the rules you can't," Morrison said while visiting the state of Queensland, as quoted by the newspaper.

The health minister of the state of Victoria, Martin Foley, said that Kanye West is welcome to visit�Australia "under an appropriate visa, subject to the terms of those visas," just like any other person, according to the newspaper.

The reminder came two weeks after Australia annulled the visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and deported him for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, though the athlete claimed he was exempt from vaccination.