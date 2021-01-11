Australian-Based NGO to Push for Assange Pardon Before Trump Leaves Office

The Australian-based non-governmental organization Blueprint for Free Speech launched on Monday in the UK a new international campaign to secure a presidential pardon for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from either outgoing US president Donald Trump or president-elect Joe Biden

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Australian-based non-governmental organization Blueprint for Free Speech launched on Monday in the UK a new international campaign to secure a presidential pardon for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from either outgoing US president Donald Trump or president-elect Joe Biden.

"Pardoning Julian Assange is the right thing to do, for his sake and for freedom of expression rights internationally. It is correct that Blueprint for Free Speech furthers these efforts during the US Presidential transition period, when most pardons are granted," Mark Davis, a board member of the non-profit organization, said in a statement.

On January 4, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in first instance not to extradite the whistleblower to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but 48 hours later she refused to release him on bail, so Assange would have to remain in the London maximum-security prison where he has been confined since April, 2019 until the appeal is dealt with at a higher court.

According to Davis, "last week's ruling was a great relief for those of us who oppose the prosecution of Julian Assange," but it has not solved the problem because as long as the indictment remains in place, the US can issue another extradition request to his next country of residence.

He added that the charges brought by the US Department of Justice against the WikiLeaks founder also pose "an existential threat to national security journalism and investigative reporting in the United States and abroad."

The US is seeking the extradition of Assange on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, following the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.